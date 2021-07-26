RIMERSBURG – Clayton E. Rhodes of Rimersburg is celebrating his 90th year of life.
Born May 24, 1931 in Rimersburg, he is the son of Cecil and Agnes Rhodes.
He was a member of the 1949 class at Union High School. He is one of nine members of the class who are still alive today. This year, the members of the class are celebrating their 72nd year reunion. The class has been meeting annually at the Korner Restaurant on the last Saturday of July each year. Originally, the class me every 15 years, but after the 50th year, they began to meet every year.
Mr. Rhodes trained at Clarion Teachers College to be a librarian. Following his two-year Army service, he worked at Clarion High School organizing a new library.
He moved to Florida for three years. Not adjusting to Florida, he changed into adult service and worked for 20 years as branch librarian and school liaison librarian.
Mr. Rhodes retired at age 57, and then worked as a minister.
While at Clarion, he earned his master’s degree at Western Reserve University.
He inquired if he could be a pastor of a church in Baltimore. His district superintendent wanted him to go for full ordination.
Mr. Rhodes was the oldest member of his graduating class at Wesley Theological Seminary.
He worked as a pastor at Wiseburg charge and at the Oldtown charge. While at Oldtown, he pastored three separate churches.
Pastor Rhodes was not sure when he came to the Lord. One of his teachers said that he came to the alter three times in one year.
He was a member of three churches in Baltimore.
Pastor Rhodes was active in a number of organizations, including: The Gideons, Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, various workshops, and the National Federation of Bible Classes (where he served as president).
He has returned to preach in his home church and the two churches he patroned.
Pastor Rhodes has been legally blind for the past 10 years. Two of his brothers and his niece and nephew assist with his needs.
He was baptized by the Holy Spirit while attending a Full Gospel Business Men’s Convention at the age of 41, where he was given the power to speak in tongues.
Pastor Rhodes has asked members to invite some of their friends and especially any 90-year-old or older members. He has asked any member who picked him up while he was traveling to the Korner Restaurant to come and join the reunion.
The reunion will take place on July 31, at the Korner Restaurant in Rimersburg.