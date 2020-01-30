Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle stands next to some of the exercise equipment that is in the police department’s weight room. Equipment includes a spinning bike, treadmill, elliptical, the weight benches, the Bowflex and the dip bar. “They have everything in here and you wouldn’t believe how much this gets used. I stay three nights a week for an hour and a half. I have to to keep up with them (the other officers),” Markle says.