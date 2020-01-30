BROOKVILLE — Physical fitness is a big part of becoming a police officer, however, once hired there seems to be a disconnect between the training and the job. While that may be “the way it’s been,” for Brookville’s police department that is changing.
“When you apply to a police academy, and in order to graduate from a police academy, there is a certain level of physical fitness that you have to be able to perform, one to get in and to graduate. And then once officers get into a job, there’s no more of that. There’s no more standards that you have to stay physically fit to continue your job,” Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle said in a recent interview with the Jeffersonian Democrat.
He wasn’t buying into that scenario though and has been challenging Brookville’s police officers, as well as himself. Noting that he has to be “very careful with unions,” he said, “you can’t make it a standard without the cooperation from your officers.
“All police officers are type A personalities and love the challenge,” Markle said. “So that’s how I approached it. I just put a challenge out to them to run three miles, to do push-ups, to do sit-ups, to do pull-ups and with a great group of guys that we have they all jumped on it.”
Markle says he thinks the officers both “love it” and “hate it.”
“They love it because they feel good about themselves and they see the difference that it’s making. But then they hate it because let’s face it, it’s not easy going back there pushing weights and running the treadmill.
Seeing results“So we got everybody in this department on board with this physical fitness. I mean everybody and it’s made a huge difference.”
The officers are taking fewer sick days because they’re healthier and are not getting sick, he noted. “They’re feeling better about themselves. Their work habits, their productivity is way up because they have that energy. They’re not feeling lethargic when they come in because they’re healthy now.”
That difference was seen at the end of December when they received a reimbursement on their health care. Markle said it’s the first such reimbursement that has happened since he’s been with the Brookville Police Department. The reimbursement was because the department didn’t “use our insurance as much as they anticipated and I would like to thank the reason that is because our guys are healthy.”
He noted that in the past if someone brought in cookies or cakes, everyone devoured them. Nowadays, those types of treats are left sitting on the table as everyone has moved to a healther diet. “That pretty impressive,” Markle says.
“And it’s really been fun because it’s built a bond. Some of the guys here have never lifted weights in their life and other ones in here have. So we’re all going like this because we’re a team,” he says, as he laces his fingers together. “We’re creating a very, very strong bond with our department. And believe it or not, those guys are pushing me to do the same because my philosophy was from the beginning ‘I lead by example.’ I have to be there making the time, doing the number of reps that I put out to be that example for them.”
Markle follows that philosophy in other aspects as well. He’s a very hands on police chief, saying, “Even out on the street I want to be with the guys. I want to be side by side with them and I think that makes a huge difference. We have created this set of high standards for a police department and all of our guys have bought into it.”
Mayor Richard Beck and the borough council are on board with the fitness efforts going on in the department. “We all work together,” Markle noted. Everyone being on board has resulted in a weight room being put in the police department for the officers to use.
“Everybody knows how hard it is to get employees to come in early on their own time to do anything or stay late on their own time. The group of guys we have right now, they come in an hour or two early to work out before their shift. And then we have other guys on night shift who are staying here an hour or two later working out,” Markle noted, adding “You just you can’t ask for anything more.”
Both full-time and part-time officers are on board with getting fit. There are 15 officers in the department and Markle likens them to a championship football team. “When you have a championship football team and they keep winning and winning and winning, it’s because you have the core teaching the new ones coming on the habits. And that’s what we have going on right now and hopefully this thing is just going to keep continuing for years. It took a lot of get it switched around. But now we have it on on the tracks and hopefully the core of people we have now are going to train our young guys. And then they’re going to have these values to be healthy and to stay in shape and to work hard, etc.”
A win-win
So how does this fitness actually impact the day to day job of a police officer?
“It’s huge because you never know when somebody’s going to attack you or when you’re going to have to run a certain distance maybe to help somebody, you just never know. And if you let yourself go and you don’t have that level of physical fitness, you’re not going to be able to do the job the way it needs done, number one, and number two, you think how hard that’s going to be on your heart, etc. It’s just a win win the whole way around this way around the board.”
Markle isn’t downplaying other departments, he says, he is just saying that this is what Brookville Police Department is doing and “it’s working very well for us.” He noted that in Brookville they went “back in time to the basics where you start your career – you have to be physically fit. Throughout the Academy you have to hold this standard. So now what we’ve done is we’ve implemented those things. We really didn’t reinvent the wheel on anything. We just brought them back in and said, ‘Hey this is what we needed to do to get the job.’ If we would hire an officer today there would be a physical fitness test and they would have to run a mile and a half in a certain time...It’s almost like once you get the job then you don’t have to do that anymore. It’s backwards.”
He says his son, who is in the military, goes through a physical fitness test each month. Noting that police are similar to military, Markle said, “for some reason once you get the job all that stuff (fitness level) goes out the window and I just don’t know why.
“It’s one of those things I thought about and I said, ‘No, we got to get this back into place’,” he said, noting that “where he had guys calling off sick quite regular (before) they don’t call off sick anymore.”
Markle puts that outcome down to the fact that “someone who is in good physical condition their work habits are just so much better. Now they think more clearly. It’s just a win-win.”
As part of the change, Markle began “The Chief’s Challenge” last fall where officers were challeged to do 35 sit-ups, 35 push-ups, three pull-ups, each within a minute, and run three miles in 30 minutes. The officers blew through those levels so Markle took everyone’s time and numbers of repetitions and averaged them to get the challenge scheduled for March xx. This time the officers, and Markle, are being challenged to complete 50 sit-ups in a minute, 50 push-ups in a minute, 15 pull-ups in a minute and run a three miles in 25 minutes.
Markle says the officers are pumped up about the challenge, noting that they’re saying “’they’re going to crush it.’ They just love to be challenged. I know when I was coming up through the ranks with that personality, I love to be challenged. You just liked it to be challenged because you’re a type A personality. Because one thing they don’t want is someone else to get ahead of them. They’re hitting those weights and they’re running every day on their own, which is outstanding and I guess I have to say that I’m so proud to be a part of a group like this.”
Mental fitness
The process doesn’t end here. Markle is also looking at a mental health fitness app for his officers because “police officers never ask anyone for help. They never let you know when something’s wrong. They think they can handle everything on their own, and the last thing they want to do is go to a doctor and tell them they’re having a problem.
“Being in the job as long as I have, you see a lot of horrific things throughout your career and you’re not human if they don’t bother you. It’s almost like the first day you start the job, you get a duffel bag. And maybe you go to a suicide or maybe you go to a bad car accident, who knows what kind of call you go to, but it puts a little stress on you and it bothers you a little bit, you throw that one in your duffel bag. And as the years go, that duffel bag gets pretty big and pretty heavy. After 20-25 years, they don’t want you in this job anymore. You’re too old. So they put you out to pasture. You have these officers who, you know, have some problems that should have been corrected during their career. What this app does – it’s totally confidential – and officers can go on to it and you can put everything in there and there are doctors and psychologists that help diagnose you and help treat you without anyone ever knowing.
“I have my guys physically fit. Now I want to get them all mentally fit,” Markle says.
The program, however, is “extremely expensive” he noted, somewhere in the $10,000 range. Because of that cost, which is beyond what the borough could afford, Markle has reached out to partner with Jefferson County.
“I think we’re going to find out this summer if they’re going to be able to go through with it. I believe they are going to make it for the whole county, police and emergency personnel because not only police officers have that duffel bag. EMS workers, firemen, correction officers, they all get these type of incidents that just build up on them after time. We want to get get that dealt with, we want to make everybody healthy and everybody have healthy families. By all means, I want my guys to be healthy throughout life,” he said. “No one’s going to ask for help but when we put it out there, they’ll use it.”
“We started out with the physical fitness and we’ve got that under control. Now we want to go to the mental...it’s just going to make our department that much better.
“And when you got guys volunteering their time to make themselves better you got a great group because people in this day and age don’t volunteer a second,” he said.
Markle noted that a grant has been applied for in connection to the mental health app and that a webinar with the company is planned to get aditional questions answered. He said everything “seems pretty positive” with obtaining the app but that “it’s a slow process.
“I’ve come up from the ground to the top and I know what the guy’s need, what they go through and I just want to make a difference with them.”