BROOKVILLE — Jocelyn Gardner, a fourth-grader at Hickory Grove Elementary School, was Pennsylvania’s third-grade winner in the 2019 Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl poster contest.
The contest was sponsored by the Garden Club of Clarion County. It is open to students grades one through five, giving children an opportunity to create a poster of Smokey Bear to demonstrate their understanding of wildfire prevention.
The theme for Jocelyn’s poster was Woodsy Owl’s motto, “Lend a hand, care for the land.”
After winning on the district level, her poster was entered in the state competition, where she received the first-place award for third graders. As a state winner, her poster was eligible for the national competition.
Rosie Lawrence, poster contest chairman for the Clarion County Garden Club, presented a certificate, blue ribbon and $10 cash prize to Jocelyn.
Hickory Grove principal Jessica Lindsay congratulated Jocelyn, saying, “Jocelyn is a very talented individual and this contest allowed her to showcase her creativity. We are very proud of her and her accomplishment. She is an amazing individual!”
She thanked the Garden Club for organizing the contest.
The original Smokey Bear appeared in 1944. Smokey’s message, “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires!” encourages personal responsibility for wildfire prevention. Smokey Bear teaches children and adults to be careful with campfires, barbecues, trash fires and matches.
Woodsy Owl is America’s icon for the conservation of the environment. Since 1971, Woodsy has helped parents and teachers inspire children to observe, explore, and care for the environment.