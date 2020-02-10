YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO – Youngstown State University has named local students to their president’s list and dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

The students on the president’s list must maintain a perfect 4.0 grade point average and those on the dean’s list must maintain a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.

President’s List:

  • Roman Luchynsky of Clarion.
  • Samantha Runyan of Rimersburg.

Dean’s List:

  • Annie Viertel of Parker.
  • Johnna Rapp of Clarion.
  • Clayton Marsh of Rimersburg.
  • Coleman Buchanan of Rimersburg.

