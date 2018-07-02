DUBOIS – Penn State DuBois has released the names of students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.
To be named to the list, a student must maintain a 3.5 or higher grade point average.
The list includes:
- Allen Barrett and Noah Port of Clarion.
- Ashley Mangiantini of Mayport.
- Kaitlin Gareis of Rimersburg.
- Olivia Reitz and Kyle Robertson of Summerville.
