GROVE CITY — The following local students were named to the Dean’s list for the Fall 2018 semester at Grove City College.
- Julia Voris, a junior accounting major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. Julia is a 2016 graduate of Punxsutawney Area Senior High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Voris (Jill) from Punxsutawney.
- Kira Wazelle, a junior political science major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. Kira is a 2016 graduate of Christ’s Dominion Academy and is the daughter of Mrs. Deborah Davis from Brookville.
- Hali Songer, a senior middle level science/math and preK-4 elementary education major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. Hali is a 2015 graduate of East Forest High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Songer (Tina) from Marienville.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.