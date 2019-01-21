CLARION – Clarion University of Pennsylvania has announced the list of students earning degrees during the December graduation ceremony.
The list includes:
•Clarion — Richele Botzer, bachelor’s degree in graphic design concentration; Tanner Corbett, bachelor’s degree in management; Riley Gunter, bachelor’s degree in finance; Parker Hinderliter, bachelor’s degree in computer science; Michael McKee, bachelor’s degree in information systems; David O’Donnell, bachelor’s degree in computer science; Damien Slike, bachelor’s degree in management; Steven Smathers, bachelor’s degree in computer science; Kyle Stuart, bachelor’s degree in sport management; and Tori Vasbinder, master’s degree in speech language pathology.
• Dayton — Victoria West, master’s degree in information and library science.
• Fairmount City — Jessica Good, bachelor’s degree in environmental biology.
• New Bethlehem — Lauren Reichard, bachelor’s degree in early childhood education; Carolyn Walker, master’s degree in early childhood education; and Tia Yori, bachelor’s degree in early childhood/special education.
• Rimersburg — Kaylin Kinnan, bachelor’s degree in accounting.
• Ringgold — Heather Hoch, advanced paralegal studies certificate.
• Shippenville — Hope Rex, associate degree in criminal justice; Hope Rex, bachelor’s degree in liberal studies: community services concentration; and Jordan Wiant, bachelor’s degree in human resource management.
• Sligo — Jay Remmick, associate degree in industrial technology; Maeve Smith, bachelor’s degree in biology; and Jacqueline Stitt, bachelor’s degree in biology.
• Strattanville — Rachel Thompson, bachelor’s degree in early childhood/special education.
• Summerville — Cheryl Radaker, bachelor’s degree in nursing.
