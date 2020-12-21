YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Local students are among the nearly 400 Youngstown State University honors students who have received their Honors College pin. The award signifies that students have earned at least half of the honors credits needed prior to graduation.
Pin recipients include:
- Coleman Buchanan of Rimersburg, majoring in Manufacturing Engineering.
- Samantha Runyan of Rimersburg, majoring in Psychology.
Honors students complete honors courses, community service and engagement activities as members of the college.
To learn more about the Honors College www.ysu.edu/honors.