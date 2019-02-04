BROOKVILLE – A program about Holocaust history will take place at the Friday, Feb. 15 meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology in Brookville.
In July 2018, Dr. Joe Harmon of Fairmount City was one of 20 U.S. teachers invited to take part in a Holocaust history tour through Poland. The program was conducted by Yad Vashem of Israel. During the six-day journey, Harmon spent time in Warsaw, Lodz and Krakow. He was able to visit the former sites of the Jewish ghettos in each city and the site of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. He also toured the Nazi extermination camps, mass graves of Jewish victims, and other Holocaust related sites. The tour concluded with a tour of Auschwitz concentration and extermination camps.
The free program begins at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building located at the corner of Main and White streets in Brookville.
