EAST FRANKLIN TWP. – A 39-year-old Rimersburg woman was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from an incident on Aug. 31 at approximately 12:15 a.m. along Route 268 North in East Franklin Township.
According to reports, the suspect, whose name was not released, was asked to exit her vehicle after she showed signs of impairment during a routine traffic stop. Field sobriety tests were conducted, and a legal breath sample was obtained.
The suspect was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Charges will be filed accordingly.
