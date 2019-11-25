INDIANA — A woman originally from Brookville has been selected by Indiana University of Pennsylvania for a 2019 Young Alumni Achievement Award.
Danielle Kuntz, a 2007 graduate of IUP with a bachelor of science degree in music education, was selected for the award. Kuntz, who currently lives in Berea, Ohio, is married to Dr. Andrew Machamer and the couple has a five-month-old son, Louis.
The Young Alumni Achievement Awards are sponsored by the IUP Office of Alumni Relations and IUP Ambassadors. They are presented to IUP graduates of the last 15 years who have recorded notable achievements in their professions. Each IUP college selects a recipient from their college for the award.
Recipients are honored during Young Alumni Day, which occurs in the fall semester. In addition to the awards ceremony, alumni participate in forums and speak to current IUP students.
Kuntz, is an assistant professor of music history at the Conservatory of Music at Baldwin Wallace University. She is the scholar in residence and program advisor for the Riemenschneider Bach Institute Scholars Program.
After graduating from IUP, Kuntz became a Fulbright Fellow by studying in Portugal, where she found a passion for the Portuguese language and its culture. As a first-generation college student, she has become a leader in the challenging field of musicology, an accomplished academic and researcher.
While at IUP, Kuntz was a member of the Cook Honors College, a Provost and McNair scholar, a drum major in the IUP Marching Band, a participant in several musical ensembles and graduated Summa Cum Laude.
“The reason I am where I am today is because of IUP,” Kuntz said. “I have to thank IUP for its music program and the professors and programs that gave me the confidence to get my doctorate. I made so many personal connections, I met my husband there. I cannot imagine my life without IUP.”
Kuntz also hold a masters and PhD in historical musicology from the University of Minnesota.