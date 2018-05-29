SOUTH BUFFALO – A 40-year-old Fairmount City woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash at approximately 7 a.m. on May 25 along Route 28 North in South Buffalo Township.
While traveling north in the right lane of Route 28, police said Lisa L. Milliron struck a deer with her 2007 Kia Sedona. Following the impact, the vehicle was driven off the roadway and came to a stop on the shoulder.
Milliron was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.