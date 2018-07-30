MOUNTAINEER PARK, W.V. — DuBois residents Paula Zameroski and Shawn Fairman have staked their claim in a horse with a history of winning.
Zameroski owns the horses, while Fairman does the training, as their 11 horses compete in races across the east coast.
Fairman said many of their races take place in Ohio and West Virginia, but they also travel to compete in races in Florida in the winter months.
Their lates horse, which they were able to purchase within the last month has had a successful life, with 400 thousand dollars in lifetime earnings.
The 7-year-old horse named Roman Officer was purchased by the duo three weeks ago in a claiming race, as Fairman drove to Charleston, West Virginia to pick up the horse.
Roman Officer has started 47 races in his career, with 16 first place finishes, seven seconds and seven thirds.
After being nominated and applying, Roman Officer was accepted Monday to compete in the West Virginia Derby Saturday in Mountaineer, W.V.
Roman Officer has a history of success, which includes the Mountaineer Casino Racetrack.
The horse took first place in the race each of the last two years and will look to do so Saturday for a third time in a row.
Roman Officer has the third best odds out of the nine horse field to take the victory and is listed at 7/2.
Fairman said it is hard to predict how successful Roman Officer will be in this year’s race, since he recently changed hands to a new owner and trainer.
While changing trainers and owners can sometimes cause problems for a horse, Fairman said he has not had any challenges so far over his first few weeks working with Roman Officer.
He added that this horse is certainly one of the more special race horses he has had the opportunity to train over his 20 years in the business.
Fairman grew up in DuBois, as his parents were dairy farmers and he spent a lot of time around the farm animals, which is why he decided to become a horse trainer.
Fairman trains all 13 of the horses at Mountaineer Park, which is about two and a half hours from DuBois and 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh.
He noted that he and the horses have a large following and DuBois and gain a lot of support from the local community.
