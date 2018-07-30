Today

Thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.