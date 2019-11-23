LOCK HAVEN — At their Friday meeting the Lock Haven University Council of Trustees approved the addition of a new bachelor’s degree in finance and risk management within the business and computer science department in the Stephen Poorman College of Business, Information Systems and Human Services.
The newly approved bachelor’s degree in finance and risk management will have two concentrations: one in finance and insurance/risk management (FIRM) and one in finance, investments and planning (FIP).
“The addition of the new finance and risk management bachelor’s degree is just one more way of demonstrating our focus on keeping up with, and ahead of, the growing workforce needs in our community,” said Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president. “We take pride in providing our students with a high quality education that also will open up numerous employment opportunities for them following graduation.”
The new major will address basic finance, risk management and investments for which occupations are expected to be in greater than average demand in the next several years.
“With greater student interest in finance, the new degree provides opportunities to increase enrollment in this area of interest and will provide for greater depth and breadth in finance, risk management and investments,” said Stephen Neun, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.