Logan Charles Fierst, 23, of Mayport, died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, June 10, 2018.
Born January 20, 1995, he was the son of Glenn and Jodi Fierst. They survive.
Mr. Fierst was a 2013 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and immediately afterwards, joined the United States Army Reserve. He completed his training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
He served in the 3rd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment in the 3rd Chemical Brigade. He was incredibly proud to be a CBRN (Chemical Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) Specialist.
Mr. Fierst was attending Clarion University for chemistry.
He worked at Country Fair in Shippenville as a custodian and enjoyed the simplicity and quiet of his job.
Mr. Fierst enjoyed target shooting with his family, learning everything he could about chemistry, playing computer games and lounging with his dog, Copper.
He was a loving and supportive friend and would do anything for anyone in their time of need. His nieces adored their “Uncle Turd;” he was always good for giving them gold dollars when they visited.
In addition to his parents, survivors include three sisters, Kelen Fierst of Melbourne, Australia, Briana Kiehl and her husband, Curt, of New Bethlehem, and Sarah Fierst of Richmond, Va.; two nieces, Rylynn and Reese Kiehl; 19 aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Janet Fierst; and maternal grandparents, Jake and Rolla Walter.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 17, at Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
A prayer vigil will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 17, at the funeral home prior to the visitation.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 18, 2018, at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates with the Rev. Samuel Bungo, officiating.
Interment will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Crates.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.