The name rolled off my tongue during a conversation with a neighbor. I was surprised by my own recall because I had probably not heard or uttered the name during the last 45 years.
Yet, a quick read on the Internet proved my recall had been faulty. I had told the neighbor my Dad had worked for Logie Baird of Scotland. I thought Logie Baird had owned a TV business in Banff, Scotland. I was wrong.
Logie Baird was the first inventor of TV, but not TV as we know it today, it was a mechanical TV. The only tie my Dad could have had to the famous Mr. Baird was that they both had attended the Royal Technical College in Glasgow, Scotland. Yet Mr. Baird had died when Dad was 11 and Dad did not attend the Royal Technical College until he was 18.
A quick Google of Clan Baird indicates that the Bairds did have a strong presence in Banffshire, Scotland. So perhaps Dad worked for a Baird, but not the famous Logie. My guess is that Dad mentioned Logie Baird at times when he discussed with me how TV came to be, and how Logie Baird had been a major contributor to the science.
I also realize I may suffer from confabulation. Confabulation is a distortion of memory that can be caused by blunt force trauma. Having suffered a blunt force trauma during my time in the U.S. Navy, and another when I was hit by a truck while on a bicycle, it is very possible I do suffer from confabulation. (Some who know me may say after reading this paragraph, “Well that explains a lot.”)
Politicians at times say they don’t recall. Yet, perhaps they could be more honest by saying, “It would be against my better interest to accurately recall.”
Not being a politician and realizing I may have faulty recall, I too know when I don’t want to recall certain things that have nothing to do with faulty memory.
Does the Queen Bee know when I am outright lying, suffering from confabulation, or trying to wiggle out the best way I can, when caught in a lie? Who can know? Oh, wait, I can if I am honest with myself. And for some uncanny reason, she can and does know, even before I do. Now that is a science I would bet even Logie Baird and all that followed have yet to figure out. The science of how a woman’s mind works.
JACK PAULDEN
Clarion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.