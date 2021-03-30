Lois G. McGuire, 91, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her home.
Born September 10, 1929 in Penn Oak, she was the daughter of Clance and Frances (Swartz) Anthony.
Mrs. McGuire was a member of the Lawsonham Methodist Church.
She previously worked at the Korner Restaurant and at Miller's Pizza Shop.
Mrs. McGuire loved being able to babysit her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be lovingly remembered as always being a hard working woman.
Her memory will be cherished by her two daughters, Melody Simpson and fiancée, Richard Vance, of Rimersburg, and Chris Kunselman and fiancée, Allan Doverspike, of Rimersburg; eight grandchildren, Bridget Hess and husband, Frank, Phil Kriebel and companion, Tina Warden, Jennifer Gilhousen and husband, Matt, Jimmy Kunselman, Laurie Kunselman, Julie Simpson and companion, Nathan Johns, Katie Hornberger and husband, Mike, and Davey Mack Miller; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Bailey of Rimersburg and Wilma Bonnett and husband, Paul, of West Middlesex; and a special little neighbor, Levi Smith, who visited Lois frequently.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard “Mick” McGuire, who passed away on December 13, 1955; her daughter, Karen L. Kriebel, who passed away on March 10, 2020; brothers, Ed Anthony, Jake Anthony, Bernard Anthony, Clayton Anthony and Billy Joe Anthony; and a sister, Phyllis McNutt.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Lawsonham United Methodist Church in Rimersburg, with the Rev. John Barger officiating.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.