More statewide mandatory lockdown restrictions, including masks, from Democratic Gov. Wolf. They are unnecessary in most areas of Pennsylvania and done without an actual emergency.
As an example, Venango County in six months as of July 18 had a measly 35 confirmed cases and no deaths. The survival rate here is 100 percent. The population is 54,984. So that means 99.84 percent of the people didn’t get it. Venango County is safe. We live in Antisepticville. Talk about unnecessary! These statewide lockdown restrictions will further destroy jobs, income, businesses, industries and rob citizens of fundamental constitutional freedoms. Why?
In the 2016 presidential election, the radical left media for the first time ever put a total media blackout on Trump’s message of hope and patriotism. Instead, the media daily attacked him with fake news. Trump’s campaign devised a brilliant plan to bypass the blackout by direct public contact though social media (Twitter) and on-site rallies. Trump won.
The radical left devised a diabolical scheme to reinstate the blackout for this upcoming election. They used mob rule tactics of threats of loss of business to social media, forcing them to falsely try to discredit Trump’s message as racist or not fact-checked. They harnessed the pandemic with strict lockdown restrictions to prevent Trump rallies and to cripple the economic recovery which would benefit Trump.
Nationwide, there have been 136,938 deaths from the virus. The population is 329 million. That means 99.96 percent of the people have not died from it. Talk about fear-mongering!
Look at the facts, stop fearing, use common sense, and don’t vote radical left Democratic.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City