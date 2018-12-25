Christmas has come and gone and a new year is fast approaching. What that new year will bring, none of us know for there is no crystal ball that will foretell the struggles we may face or the joys the year may hold.
All we can do is take the opportunity each new year brings to start over. To try to change ourselves and our lives for the better. For most that, of course, includes trying to get healthier. For me as I think of the new year, it’s also an opportunity to become a better me.
It’s a time of year to take stock of what the past year has brought and to reflect on actions, triumphs and failures. Did we meet each struggle head on? Did we accept triumphs and failures equally with humility and good sportsmanship?
In a lot of ways we have to accept life as it is – the ups, the downs. However, I read somewhere that the one thing we have control of is how we react to life, to situations, to other people. In other words don’t try to control what you can’t or worry about what you can’t control but hone in on the things you can control or change – yourself.
Maybe it’s utopian thinking but I often wonder what the world would be like if we all just tried to be the best we could be – the best friend, the best neighbor, the best employee, the best spouse, the best son or daughter, the best sibling. While that may be one of those things you can reach for but never truly achieve, wouldn’t the journey be a wonderful undertaking? I have to believe that if everyone tried to achieve their best, wonderful things could be achieved.
Pie in the sky thinking, I’m sure. But if you never set your sights high, how will you ever know if you can reach them or not?
Maybe that should be a resolution – set your sights high in the new year.
