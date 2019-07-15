Waiting curbside 15 minutes for fast food since placing our order. Minutes later I said, “I’m going inside to get us a refund.” “I’ll get this babe,” he replied as he fiddled to find something on satellite radio, an amused yet puzzled look on his face. But I said, “No! this one is mine!” I felt I had enough of waiting for fast food, something that was happening too often in the last month or so. Waiting for Fast Food, was, according to my dial fiddler, an oxymoron. I looked at him, and was thinking, “He’s an &%@, but he’s my &%@” and went in to cancel the order and get a refund.
The girl would not pay any attention to me and others standing at the counter. I finally said “Ma’am,” and got her attention. I showed her my receipt and told her we waited 10 minutes for our order and they then they told us to move up and wait. Now we waited another probably 15 minutes for two apple pies, and I want my money back. She said she would have to talk to the manager and went to the back. When she came back, she said, “We cannot give you a refund, but we can give you coupons.” I said, “You Tell Ronnie Mac I don’t want any coupons because I am not coming back in here to eat, and I want my money back!” A woman to my right said, “Good for you!” The girl behind the counter told me I would have to talk to the manager, and I told her to go get him. She went and got him, he was an assistant manager, and yet I still gave him the receipt and explained the situation again. He looked in the computer screen, found our order and gave me a refund. He apologized as the man beside me said, “I just want my sandwich.”
I turned toward the man and said, “You might want to get a refund.” The lady beside him stepped up and as I was leaving I heard her tell the assistant manager that she wanted a refund. “Good for you!” I thought.
As I walked out, I saw the vehicle that had ordered after us, parked across from us, pull out and spin the tires. I got in the car as Dial Fiddler smiled and pointed to the vehicle that had spun its wheels. I then gave a big smile and said, “I got our money back!” Dial Fiddler turned down the radio and looked at me with what I thought was new found respect. I thought he was about to say something but instead he smiled and turned up the volume on Howard Stern again. I felt that for a few moments I was Lord of the Fries, Uh, Apple Pie and perhaps other refunds.
KATHRYN MAZZONI
Clarion