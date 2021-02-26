Lori J. Rankin, 59, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, February 26, 2021 at her home following an illness.
Born December 15, 1961 in Clarion, she was a daughter of Shirley Ann Hawk Reitz and the late Robert E. Reitz.
She worked as a health aide for WRC Corporation’s Helpmates and Edgewood Heights.
Lori enjoyed crafting, collecting cows, gardening and suntanning.
Survivors include her mother, Shirley Reitz of Shippenville; Lori’s longtime companion, Terry Adams of New Bethlehem; three sons, Robert Maxwell and his wife, Sara, of Clarion, Ryan Maxwell and his wife, Alisha, of Shippenville, and Tyler Rankin and his wife, Crystal, of Oak Ridge; one daughter, Storm Clowser and her husband, Brian, of New Bethlehem; and 14 grandchildren, Larissa, Lainey, Lincoln, Luke, Taylor, Lily, Summer, Chloe, Nehemiah, Braiden, Ryker, Jace, Kyson and Ian.
Lori is also survived by three brothers, Randy (Cheryl) Reitz of Oak Ridge, Archie (Barb) Reitz of Reidsburg, and Robbie Reitz of Shippenville; one sister, Bonnie (Wayne) Rupp of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by Terri Marie Adams and a sister-in-law, Cathy Reitz.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ, New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Samuel Swick, church pastor, officiating.
Arrangements were at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home of New Bethlehem.
