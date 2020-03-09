“My father was often impatient during March, waiting for winter to end, the cold to ease, the sun to reappear. March was an unpredictable month, when it was never clear what might happen. Warm days raised hopes until ice and grey skies shut over the town again.”
— Tracy Chevalier
•
Thanks to everyone who participated in our Blind Date with a Book program at Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library. It was a lot of fun and we hope to do more programs like it in the future.
It’s interesting how much bias we hold just based on the information we glean from the cover of a book, so to step outside that experience is fun and exciting.
The winner was drawn this week, but after the deadline for submitting this column. We will let you know next time who won!
•
Nutrition Education for Seniors — Friday, March 13, 11 a.m. Staff from LIFE Northwestern Pennsylvania (LIFE-NWPA) will be at the library presenting information regarding nutrition for seniors. Come join us and find out how they may be able to help you age in your own home. Contact information for LIFE-NWPA: (844) 456-5433, www.lifenqpa.org or email at info@lifenwpa.org.
•
“March is a month of considerable frustration, it is so near spring and yet across a great deal of the country the weather is still so violent and changeable that outdoor activity in our yards seems light years away.”
— Thalassa Cruso
•
Cozy Mystery Book Club — Thursday, March 19, 6 p.m. This month we will be reading “The Cat Who Tailed a Thief” by Lillian Jackson Braun.
Here’s the synopsis: Jim Qwilleran — along with his lovable Siamese cats Koko and Yum Yum — follows a trail of clues as elusive as a cat burglar in the night in this mystery in the New York Times bestselling series. There’s been a rash of petty thievery in Pickax — ever since banker Willard Carmichael and his flashy young wife, Danielle, moved in. But now Willard’s been killed in a mugging Down Below...or so it seems. Qwill’s suspicious, especially when Willard’s house-restoration project in Pickax falls into the hands of Danielle’s cousin — whose rich new wife then dies on her honeymoon! The clues are confounding. But with Koko’s help, Qwill intends to catch a thief — and a killer..
The book is available on the Philadelphia Library or in hard copy at our library.
•
Block Party — Saturday, March 21. Stop in the library on the third Saturday of every month for a Block Party. Come play with Legos, Lincoln Logs, Mega Blocks, Magnatiles and more! Fun for all ages!
Between the Lines YA Book Discussion — Thursday, April 2, 6 p.m. “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” by Benjamin Alire Sáenz.
What it’s about: This Printz Honor Book is a “tender, honest exploration of identity” (Publishers Weekly) that distills lyrical truths about family and friendship. Aristotle is an angry teen with a brother in prison. Dante is a know-it-all who has an unusual way of looking at the world. When the two meet at the swimming pool, they seem to have nothing in common. But as the loners start spending time together, they discover that they share a special friendship — the kind that changes lives and lasts a lifetime. And it is through this friendship that Ari and Dante will learn the most important truths about themselves and the kind of people they want to be.
Join us for pizza, refreshments and a great discussion!
•
“Springtime is the land awakening. The March winds are the morning yawn.”
— Lewis Grizzard
•
Window Painting Class (Rescheduled from Jan. 18) — Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m. Get together with friends, create some masterpieces for your home or for gifts! “The Painting Ladies” will be teaching this class. They are, Ginny Karman, Judy Bashline and a helper.
If you can color (or paint) in a coloring book you can paint a window as a pattern is provided. Class size is limited to 12 and the cost is $35. All materials are included. The class will start at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. Please bring a snack or lunch as a short break will be held around noon. Pre-registration is required. You will need to pre-register for this event by April 11. There are six designs to choose from and you will need to pick your design upon registering.
If you already registered (and paid) for this event, please consider yourself registered. If you would like to un-register please let us know. If you would like to register, simply stop by the library during our open hours and at the Circulation Desk you can register and pick out your design.
•
Girl Scout Troop No. 21970 is collecting the following items to make “Period Pouches” for girls at the Rimersburg Elementary and Union High School: sanitary napkins/pads, panty liners, small hand sanitizers, small makeup bags and new underwear in girl/woman sizes. Their donation basket will be located in the main lobby of the library until the end of March. Please consider donating to this cause!
•
The Secret Garden Bookstore, located on the second floor of the library, has been getting a generous amount of new materials over the past few weeks as we clean out our shelves and also receive lots of amazing donations from the community. If you’re looking for some great deals of good reads, stop in and check out what we’ve got! Only $1 per bag!
Also, if you’re looking for a wonderful way to add value to your community through volunteering some time, consider joining our Friends of the Library group. This group helps support the library by providing advocacy, fundraising, help at children’s programs and other library events, and more! They meet each month on the second Tuesday at 11 a.m. Consider coming to a meeting and seeing what this great group is all about!
•
“It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade.”
— Charles Dickens