BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that Mike’s Eastside Express in Brookville sold a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $650,000 for the January 19 drawing. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 9-16-24-28-31, to win the jackpot prize, less withholding.
Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions.
More than 43,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.
Mike’s Eastside Express earned a $5,000 bonus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.