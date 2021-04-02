Back in 1980, the Pennsylvania Lottery was just three years old. We worried. Could a cheater win a big prize and get away with it?
The answer, for Nick Perry, was yes and no. Perry and seven other people manipulated the lottery so that 666 would be drawn.
So, yes, the lottery could be manipulated by an “insider.” Perry, the TV announcer for the live nightly broadcast of the Daily Number drawing, was an insider.
But no, he didn’t get away with it. Lottery authorities and local bookmakers became suspicious when they noticed that a large number of tickets were purchased and a handful of players came forward to claim approximately $1.8 million of the then-record $3.5 million payout.
Perry never admitted his guilt, but he was convicted and served a prison term. Some co-conspirators got off lightly in return for their testimony. Three major accomplices also served jail time. Most of the $1.8 million was recovered.
Ever since, lottery officials in Pennsylvania have claimed that making public the names of winners helps to keep the lottery honest. The Perry case lends some support to that claim. Notice the reference above to “local bookmakers.” Shady people know shady people, and if their shady people are not cut in on the shady deal, they know just the law enforcement officials to contact. Making winners’ names public helps that process.
But the payout record back then was $3.5 million
Today, the record lottery payout in the United States is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016.
That amount alone is a powerful argument for allowing lottery winners to remain anonymous to the general public, though their names do need to be known by lottery officials and a select few other governmental types sworn to the kind of confidentiality that protects individual tax return information.
Seven states have seen that keep-names-confidential light: Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, Ohio and South Carolina.
Should Pennsylvania join them?
The answer ought not to be automatically “Yes!” — or “No!” But the life altering and privacy destroying amounts of governmental lottery jackpots should indicate that the Pennsylvania Legislature ought to take another look at this topic. Winners ought to have some breathing space to readjust lives without being inundated by favor-seekers or, worse, threatened by kidnapers, fraudsters or other villains.
In the half-century and more that lotteries have brightened our lives and dreams, abuses have been rare.
But the overwhelming amounts of money at issue these days suggest that anonymity, perhaps partial and only for a limited time, should be reconsidered.
— Denny Bonavita