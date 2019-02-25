In partnership with the Pennsylvania Lottery, The Leader-Vindicator helped make the chill of February a little bit warmer for a dozen readers as part of our Lotto Love lottery ticket promotion.
During February, entry forms were included in issues of The Leader-Vindicator, and six winners were drawn from those submissions — Norma Wotring, Lindsay Hepler, Stephanie Edwards, Melissa Goodman, Becky Shreckengost and Esther Shreckengost.
We also ran the promotion on our Facebook page, selecting another six winners who “liked” our page and who posted a photo of the loves of their lives — Autumn Boddorf, Josh Minich, Cherry Eberle, Samantha Toy, Nicole Shrecengost and Ashley Wells.
Thank you to all who submitted their names for this promotion, and thank you to the Pennsylvania Lottery for supplying lottery tickets to brighten the days of so many people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.