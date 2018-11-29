LuEtta M. “Lu” Hawk Aldous, 77, of Sligo, died Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.
Born February 11, 1941, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of John and Alfretta (Grimm) Montgomery.
She first married Donald Gary Hawk. He preceded her in death in August 1984.
She then married her second husband, Thomas Aldous. He preceded her in death in December 2017.
Mrs. Aldous worked for many years as a certified nursing assistant at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and also Beverly Health Care.
She loved to bake and was known for her delicious pies and homemade butter, and was an excellent bread maker.
In her spare time, she liked to read books and solve word search puzzles. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include three children, Steven Hawk and his wife, Rhoda, Donald Hawk and his wife, Christie, and Colleen Campbell and her husband, Scott, all of Rimersburg; six grandchildren, Derick and Alan Fowler, Brandon Finefrock, Bridget Culligan, and Austin and Heather Hawk; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe Montgomery and his wife, Carol, of Rimersburg, and John Montgomery and his wife, Jean, of Parker; four sisters, Margaret Cicciarelli and her husband, James, of Rimersburg, Judy Latchaw and her husband, Herb, of Missouri, Vicki Hawk and her husband, Rex, of Rimersburg, and Michele Jamison and her husband, Richard, of West Virginia; and a stepson, Dean Sharpe and his wife, Leslie, of Arizona.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Montgomery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 30, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. Carol Brown officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
