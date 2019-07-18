Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY. * HEAT INDEX VALUES...UP TO 100 ON FRIDAY AND UP TO 104 ON SATURDAY. * TIMING...THE HIGHEST VALUES WILL BE IN THE AFTERNOONS, BUT OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO BE VERY WARM AND THE AIR OPPRESSIVELY MUGGY. SATURDAY WILL BE THE HOTTEST DAY. * IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT STRESS DURING OUTDOOR EXERTION OR EXTENDED EXPOSURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LIMIT OR RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. FIND SHADE AND STAY HYDRATED. CHECK UP ON THE ELDERLY, SICK AND THOSE WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING. NEVER LEAVE KIDS OR PETS UNATTENDED...LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. &&