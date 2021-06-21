According to the mainstream (liberal) media, they have nothing but high praise for Biden’s meeting with Putin. He acted as though he was lost. Even with his note cards, he was lost. Do you anti-American news media think Putin is stupid and didn’t notice Biden’s weakness? The mainstream media and the “Demon-crats” are bringing the USA to its knees. Why didn’t the Liberals and mainstream mention that Biden stayed up all night studying for a urine test?
Christine Adams, could you come up with the documented lies that President Trump told? You say Biden is working for the American people. This puppet killed thousands of jobs with the stroke of a pen, some he signed and had no idea what his cronies had put in front of him. His entire family got rich dealing with China. He lied when he said he never met Hunter’s associates, yet there is a picture of Joe Biden standing with them. I notice you quote the Bible a lot. Do you know your party is strictly against Christianity? Also, the Bible states it is wrong to kill babies by abortion, same sex marriage, gays and lesbians. Are you reading the Holy Bible?
Why do you think they tried to keep Cavanaugh and Barrett off the Supreme Court? Because they were Catholics and they are against killing babies. Your socialist party is going to ruin this country and you better pray for the children coming up. One last question. Do you think there is no mess at the border? Do you agree with the “Demon-crats” to let the MS 13 and drug cartels, rapists, etc. into the USA? President Trump had it stopped.
Now I see where Union School Board raised our taxes 3 percent. This school district is all retired and on fixed incomes. I haven’t had anyone in school for years. Why am I still paying? There are almost more staff than students? When Bill Beichner was the superintendent, he was told he had to live in the district. Now most of them live out of the district. It’s alright to make a living here but not live here.
Also, the school has a $6 million budget, as do all schools. Why are they saving that and putting a burden on us? We don’t need a superintendent and a principal to oversee this school. I think it’s time to merge with another school. With their budget, you could buy Rimersburg and Sligo and have money left over.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg