M. Alan Henry, 79, of Brookville died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois.
Born December 9, 1938, in St. Charles, Armstrong County, he was the son of Claude and Thelma (Mann) Henry.
Mr. Henry attended school at Mayport and Summerville, and graduated from Big Spring High School in Newville.
Upon graduating, Mr. Henry entered the U.S. Navy. He was a medical corpsman from 1956 to 1957.
He was married to Sandra Weidaw of Mt. Holly Springs from November 1956 until her passing in October of 1957.
He then married Elizabeth Mathers on August 30, 1958. She preceded him in death on July 22, 2014.
Mr. Henry was employed on the family dairy farm, as well as numerous companies in the dairy farm business. He worked for Curtis Breeding, Atlantic Breeders, Select Sires Dairy Nutrition, McCrackin's Feed Mill in Manheim, and Maddy Feed out of Clinton, Iowa. He also drove Medical transport for Jefferson County EMS and Health Ride.
He was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins, Penn State, and Pitt.
Mr. Henry was a past president of the Clarion County Fair Board, a member of the Soil Conservation Board, director of the Clarion County 4H, and was a teacher, treasure and elder for the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Brookville.
He loved his family and wanted the very best for them serving their Lord and Savior.
Survivors include four children, Jane Gomez, Ginny Kniseley and her husband, William, Molly Murphy and her husband, Robert, and Seth Henry and his wife, Louisa; six grandchildren, Vanessa, Victoria, Jill, Salomon, Karson, and Jack; a great-grandson, Max; and three sisters, Gay Moffitt, Gloria Adams and her husband Leon, and Darla Henry.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday June 10, at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday June 11, at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Brookville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 11, 2018, at the church.
Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Clover Township, Jefferson County.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.