Mabel M. Fauzey, 75, of Rimersburg, died Sunday, August 12, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born February 18, 1943 in Conneration, she was the daughter of William and Nellie (Priester) Best.
She married David C. Fauzey on January 21, 1963. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2014.
Mrs. Fauzey was a longtime resident of the Rimersburg area and loved caring for her family.
In her free time, she enjoyed watching crime dramas on television, reading and working on puzzle books.
She will be remembered with love by her children, Cathy Roraback and her husband, Philip, and Connie Fauzey and her companion, Raymond Cobbett Jr., all of Rimersburg, David Fauzey of New Bethlehem, and Donald Fauzey and his wife, Katie, of Rimersburg; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Merna Glenn and her husband, Russell, of Russell, Pa.
In addition to her parents and her loving husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers; and seven sisters.
At Mrs. Fauzey's request, services will be private.
Contributions can be made in her honor to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214, or the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, 150 Doctors Lane, Suite 1, Clarion, PA 16214.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
To send a condolence to Mrs. Fauzey's family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.