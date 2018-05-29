Mable Catherine (Shaffer) McMaster, 84, died peacefully in the company of family on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Clarion.
Mrs. McMaster was a “town girl” born in South Bethlehem in September 1933 to Grant and Lillian Shaffer.
She grew up playing with her five older siblings.
She graduated from Redbank Valley High School where she was a cheerleader.
During her senior year of high school, she met her future husband, Ronald Delp McMaster, a country boy from Monroe Township. They married on July 19, 1952. He survives.
While Mr. McMaster served in the Korean War, Mable remained at home and wrote weekly letters to her husband. Upon his return they settled in South Bethlehem where they had two children.
In 1962 Mr. McMaster started a new career in Milford and the family embarked on a new adventure out East where Mrs. McMaster spent her time being a wonderful wife and mother. They were far from home but built a community of dearly loved friends who shared many memorable camping and fishing adventures together.
When her children moved away from home, Mrs. McMaster worked at the Delaware Valley High School Cafeteria.
The couple retired and joined the Mobile Missionary Assistance Program to provide Christian-centered service across the United States. They loved traveling in their fifth wheel and sharing in fellowship with the other missionaries from 1990-1998.
Mr. and Mrs. McMaster returned home to the family farm in Monroe Township in 1998. Mrs. McMaster delighted in being closer to their relatives, reconnecting with life-long friends and building new friendships.
Mrs. McMaster was an avid quilter and knitter as well as a talented baker with a particular fondness for rhubarb pie. Her family remembers her as a generous, caring woman who loved her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, survivors include two children, Steve Allan McMaster of Zionsville, Ind. and Melinda Kay McMaster of Pittsboro, N.C.; four granddaughters; and two siblings, Willovene Shumaker of Distant, and Cecil Shaffer of Berwick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Ray Shaffer, Nola (Shaffer) Samsel and Cora (Shaffer) Martz.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday May 30, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday May 31, 2018, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
