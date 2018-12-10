Mable G. George, 100, of New Bethlehem, died Saturday, December, 8, 2018, surrounded by her family at the home of Jeff and Christine Patrick, who were her caregivers these last few months.
Born January 14, 1918, in Distant, she was the eighth of 13 children of Adam Francis and Mary Anna Elizabeth (Bish) Ruth.
She married Edwin C. George on February 12, 1942. He preceded her in death on February 15, 1984.
Mrs. George was no stranger to hard work. As a teenager and young adult, she performed household duties for several families. She cleaned the Bostonia Country Club, where she also cooked and washed dishes for banquets that were held there.
She worked at the Candy-Kitchen in New Bethlehem, Rola plant in Hawthorn, Brookville Glove Factory, Big River’s Shirt Factory near Kittanning, and as a cook at Ruth’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem.
For many years she milked 11 cows by hand , even making her own butter. She was also a caregiver for both her father-in-law and brother-in-law during their last days and along with her daughter, cared for her husband before his passing.
She was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant. She was the last survivor of her immediate family.
Mrs. George was a most loving and caring grandma and friend, always giving and sharing what she had with others. She was a faithful prayer warrior for her extended family up to the very end. She made a great effort to call each member of her family on their birthdays and sang “Happy Birthday” to them.
She will long be remembered for her baking and cooking skills; her wonderful homemade buns, bread, chocolate gobs, pastries, not to mention her fried chicken and pork chops with gravy.
Survivors include a daughter, Shirley Patrick of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Bambi (Randy) Shoemaker, Robert III (Amy Heilman) Patrick, Jeffrey (Christine Rupp) Patrick, Lisa (Mike) Yarger and Lana Matson (Jeff Zappi); six great-granddaughters; four great-grandsons; nine great-great-granddaughters; six great-great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant great-grandson, Justin Lewis Matson; five brothers, Leroy, Robert, Walter, Clarence and Babe Ruth; seven sisters, Rose McCauley, Marybelle Anthony, June Ruth, Jeanne Shumaker, Mildred Thomas, and twins, Valley and Violet Ruth; and a son-in-law, Robert E. Patrick Jr.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 10, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at the church with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Distant.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
