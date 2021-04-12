Madalene J. Herbert, 93, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday morning, April 10, 2021 at her home, following a period of declining health.
Born October 28, 1927 in Distant, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Walter M. Guthrie and Florence M. Allen Guthrie.
She married Robert N. Herbert on October 3, 1950. He preceded her in death on August 29, 2006.
She was a graduate of New Bethlehem High School.
Mrs. Herbert worked as a clerk alongside her husband at the family business, Herbert’s Market on Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
She was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant, the Red Hats and the Cinderella Club.
Mrs. Herbert loved to cook and was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and walking with the ladies' walking and coffee club.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Carrier and her husband, Rod, of New Bethlehem; two grandsons, Jeremy Carrier and his wife, Gaynel, of Milton, and Brady Carrier and his wife, Nikki, of New Bethlehem; five great-grandchildren, Connor Carrier, Nevin Carrier, Ty Carrier, Marlee Carrier and Cruz Carrier; a sister, Minnie Smail of Distant; two nephews, Jim Herbert and Bruce Smail; and four nieces, Vicki Adams, Debbie Say, Kathy Mohney and Jeanie Urban.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Herbert; a brother, Eugene Guthrie; an infant brother, Robert Guthrie; brothers-in-law, Marlin Smail and Charles Herbert and his wife, Lillian; and sisters-in-law, Emma Lou Carrier and Sara Cochrane.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Additional visitation will be from from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger, pastor of Oakland Church of God, and Pastor Ben Kundick, Jr. co-officiating over the services.
Current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing will be observed.
Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Madalene J. Herbert to the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
