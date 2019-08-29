General McLane 21, DuBois 20; Brockway 28, Brookville 27; Kane 19, Ridgway 18; Elk County Catholic 33, Coudersport 6; St. Marys 42, Bradford 6; Clarion 66, Moniteau 12; Redbank Valley 13, Otto-Eldred 12; Cameron County 28, Curwensville 6; Clearfield 28, Penns Valley 21

Recommended for you