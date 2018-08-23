DuBois 23 , Clearfield 21; Karns City 21, Brockway 20 ; Brookville 49, Bradford 12; Curwensville 14, Elk County Catholic 12; Ridgway 42, St. Marys 6; Clarion 34, Punxsutawney 33; Keystone 20, Redbank Valley 19; Clarion-Limestone 27, Union/A-C Valley 26

