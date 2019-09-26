Erie 28, DuBois 21; Bellefonte 42, Clearfield 35; Brockway 35, Bradford 6; Brookville 56, Moniteau 6; Ridgway 35, Punxsutawney 12; Coudersport 42, Curwensville 7; Elk County Catholic 12, Cameron County 0; Clarion 21, Kane 17; St. Marys 35, Karns City 20; Redbank Valley 41, Smethport 13
agate
Magic 8-Ball Week 5 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Resident questions DuBois Area School Board about former superintendent
-
Two DuBois women accused of giving false reports to law enforcement
-
Brockway woman faces drug charges following traffic stop
-
Brookville police keeping fit with police chief's challenge
-
DuBois hosts DuBois Grapes and Hops Tour in 'downtown and around'
-
DuBois OKs liquor license transfer for Giant Eagle
-
DASD: Parents voice concerns about staffing changes at Oklahoma Elementary
-
DuBois Magistrate
-
Golden Ticket Cinemas to bring luxury movie experience to DuBois
-
Downtown DuBois business owners talk cost, style for modern-day bridal parties
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
-
Sep 28Conrad Weiser HomesteadFree