Erie 28, DuBois 21; Bellefonte 42, Clearfield 35; Brockway 35, Bradford 6; Brookville 56, Moniteau 6; Ridgway 35, Punxsutawney 12; Coudersport 42, Curwensville 7; Elk County Catholic 12, Cameron County 0; Clarion 21, Kane 17; St. Marys 35, Karns City 20; Redbank Valley 41, Smethport 13

