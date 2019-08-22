DuBois 35, Clearfield 7; Karns City 21, Brockway 20; Brookville 28, Bradford 24; Ridgway 35, St. Marys 12; Elk County Catholic 33, Curwensville 13; Clarion 42, Punxsutawney 19; Redbank Valley 19, Keystone 18

