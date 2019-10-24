DuBois 28, Brookville 21; Clearfield 27, Bishop Carroll 0; Curwensville 21, Brockway 20; Ridgway 21, Union/A-C Valley 6; Smethport 14, Elk County Catholic 6; Clarion 42, James Buchanan 12; Franklin 34, St. Marys 21; Punxsutawney 28, Redbank Valley 19

Recommended for you

Tags