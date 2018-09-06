Warren 35, DuBois 33; St. Marys 34, Brockway 6; Punxsutawney 14, Brookville 13; Central 34, Clearfield 6; Union-A-C Valley 42, Curwensville 14; Moniteau 21, Ridgway 20; Elk County Catholic 28, Redbank Valley 0; Clarion 24, Karns City 21; Keystone 12, Clarion-Limestone 8

