Meadville 42, DuBois 14; Bald Eagle Area 24, Clearfield 21; Brockway 35, Punxsutawney 28; Brookville 28, Kane 22; Ridgway 21, Karns City 17; Curwensville 9, Otto-Eldred 6; Clarion 49, Bradford 0; St. Marys 35, Moniteau 33; Sheffield 33, Elk County Catholic 6; Redbank Valley 21, Coudersport 20
Magic 8-Ball Week 7 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
