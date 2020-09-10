Brookville 55, DuBois 6; Brockway 6, Union/ACV 2; Redbank Valley 35, Curwensville 8; Penns Valley 24, Clearfield 21; Central Clarion County 56, Punxsutawney 6
Magic 8-Ball Week 1 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Shoplifting charges filed against former DuBois mayor
-
McAneny Brothers, Inc. acquires Mike’s Supermarket
-
St. Marys woman facing felony retail theft charge
-
Two individuals facing 21 felony charges each for stolen debit card purchases
-
Johnson Motors and Johnson Subaru join Spitzer Automotive
-
DuBois Nursing Home reports increase in COVID-19 cases
-
Fire training set for Saturday in Brockway
-
Falls Creek man allegedly assaults woman and then takes her car
-
74-year-old St. Marys man facing child pornography charges
-
Planning happening for 'Back the Blue' gathering
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.