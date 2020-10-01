DuBois 28, Central Clarion 21; Brockway 8, Cowanesque Valley 6; Brookville 59, Moniteau 0; Ridgway 17, St. Marys 14; Clearfield 38, Philipsburg-Osceola 14; Coudersport 56, Elk County Catholic 12; Keystone 42, Curwensville 0

