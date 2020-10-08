DuBois 42, Moniteau 12; Curwensville 17, Brockway 14; Brookville 62, Punxsutawney 0; Bradford 21, Ridgway 14; St. Marys 35, Kane 6; Central 28, Clearfield 14; Central Clarion 14, Karns City 7; Keystone 21, Redbank Valley 13

Recommended for you

Tags