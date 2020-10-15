Brookville 56, DuBois 14; Brockway 20, Union/ACV 14; St. Marys 42, Ridgway 6; Clearfield 28, Huntingdon 7; Curwensville 24, Redbank Valley 20; Otto-Eldred 34, Elk County Catholic 20; Central Clarion 49, Punxsutawney 6

Recommended for you