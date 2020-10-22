DuBois 21, Brockway 14; Elk County Catholic 56, Cameron County 6; Curwensville 24, Bucktail 17; Ridgway 21, Brookville 14; Karns City 33, Central Clarion 21; Redbank Valley 14, Coudersport 7; St. Marys 35, Clearfield 14
agate
Magic 8-Ball Week 7 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
St. Marys man allegedly confesses to causing wife's fatal overdose
-
Ridgway business owner facing four felony charges waives hearing
-
DuBois woman sent to state prison for absconding, meth possession
-
Woman charged following seizure of meth, heroin during traffic stop
-
DuBois man charged with injuring infant child
-
Longtime District Judge Pat Ford retires
-
New Dollar General being built in Brady Township
-
DuBois sweeps Punxsy on emotional Senior Night
-
Police, firefighters respond to accident on South Main Street
-
St. Marys mother, daughter bond through fundraising for cat rescues
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.