MAHONING TWP. – The Mahoning Township Municipal Authority, through the Armstrong County Department of Planning and Development, will be mailing demographic surveys to residents that are water service customers of the authority.
Local officials said it is important that surveys be completed and returned so that the authority might be able to use future CDBG funds for eligible projects.
Surveys should be returned to the Armstrong County Department of Planning and Development by July 31, 2019. All information will be held in the strictest of confidence.
For more information, contact Anita Bowser at (724) 548-3722.