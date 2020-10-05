CLARION – With less than a month to go before the General Election, the Clarion County Elections Office is a busy place.
“We currently have 4,000 mail-in and absentee ballot applications processed for the November election with more coming in,” Clarion County Elections Director Cindy Callihan said earlier this week. “We have had a lot of calls from concerned voters wondering where their ballots are.”
Callihan pointed out that the county recently received its election certification from the Department of State, and the ballots have been printed and are being prepared to be mailed.
“Now that we are certified and the ballots are printed, we can begin mailing,” she said. “We are getting closer to getting those ballots to the voters.”
According to Clarion County Commissioner Chairman Wayne Brosius, the upsurge in mail-in ballot requests and the new rules from the commonwealth have added extra burdens that the county has never experienced before.
“The work is tedious and everyone is doing a great job,” Brosius said. He noted that extra tasks taken on by election employees include processing people who initially applied for a mail-in ballot but have since decided to vote in person, fielding extra calls from voters regarding their mail-in ballots, and the added workload of receiving mail-in applications, processing them, mailing the ballots out, receiving them back and more.
In order to help with the extra workload associated with the election, Brosius continued, the county recently hired additional part-time employees for the Elections Department.
“Before this year we only had our two employees in the Elections Department, Cindy Callihan and Stephanie Renninger, who handled everything leading up to the election with some occasional help from other county employees,” he said, noting that the county has seen a “huge increase” in mail-in and absentee ballot requests compared to the primary election. “For this election, we had to add five part-time positions to keep up with all the extra tasks and work.”
The part-time positions were filled by Catherine Allgeier, Lorraine Schoepke, Thomas McCauliffe, Lori Norris and Bejahe Wyman at the Sept. 22 meeting of the Clarion County Board of Commissioners at a salary of $9.50 per hour.
In addition to mail-in voting, Brosius reminded Clarion County voters that there is still another option when it comes to casting ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
“You can still vote at the polls on election day,” he said.
In fact, Brosius said he and fellow Commissioners Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley are considering the relocation of two polling locations within the county.
If approved at the Oct. 13 commissioners’ meeting, Brosius said, Paint Township voters will cast their ballots at Cornerstone Church of Clarion, located near the Clarion County Airport, and Ashland Township residents will vote at the Grace E.C. Church in Ninevah for the upcoming election.
Due to a ruling from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court stating that officials should count mail-in ballots that are received as late as Nov. 6 if postmarked by Nov. 3, Brosius said the county will not know the final results on election night.
“There is no way for us to know how many [ballots] might come in after election day,” he said. “We will have preliminary results on election night, and will probably be able to tell which candidates won Clarion County, but not the total final numbers.”
With a total of 23,712 registered voters in Clarion County — including 14,226 Republicans, 6,807 Democrats and 1,837 with third party or no affiliation — Callihan and Brosius urged residents to remain patient with the election process.
“It’s a big job,” Callihan said. “We are working hard and making every effort to make this election a success.”