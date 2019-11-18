“Don’t wait until the fourth Thursday in November, to sit with family and friends to give thanks. Make every day a day of Thanksgiving!”
— Charmaine J. Forde
•
Sign-ups for Santa’s Gift Tree ended last Friday, Nov. 15. We have mittens available on our tree for anyone who would like to help make a child’s Christmas a little brighter this year! We ask that gifts be wrapped and returned to the library by Dec. 13. Questions can be directed to Sherri Campbell at (814) 473-3800.
•
Mastering the PA CareerLink site — Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. Learn to easily access and understand the most useful parts of the PA CareerLink site to complete a successful job search, and additional resources on resume writing, interviewing, and researching a career.
•
Between the Lines YA Book Discussion — Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Join us for our last book discussion of 2019 as we go out with a bang with this New York Times Bestselling YA powerhouse of a novel that has a Goodreads rating of 4.46 from over 200,000 reviews! This book is packed full of incredible characters and crazy action. Come join us for this exciting discussion! Pizza and refreshments will be available.
•
Critter Club Christmas Party — Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. Join us for our last Critter Club of the decade! Santa will be here for all kinds of fun! Join us for a story, activities and more! No need to register and there is no limit for the number of participants for this program. Hope to see you there for a great time!
•
Reserve Your Spot! Our Christmas Paint class with be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided. We will be painting a cute wooden jar cut out (measuring approximately 7-inches by 12-inches). The cost for the class is $20 per person. Payment is due at the library by Nov. 30. There are 16 spots available. Call (814) 473-3800, or stop in to the library to reserve your spot. This will be sure to make a fantastic Christmas gift or cute decoration. Sign up with a friend for a great afternoon of painting, lunch, and fun!
•
“It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon.”
— Sarah Addison Allen
•
All throughout the month of December there will be a Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt going on at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library. Find six candy canes scattered throughout the library and turn them in at the Circulation desk for a special prize!
•
Steps to a Successful Interview — Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. Walk through four steps of successful interviews: Preparation, Practice, Presentation, Post-interview. Review ways to prepare, polish the way you present yourself, and perfect the follow-up process.
•
Cozy Mystery Book Club — Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. The Cozy Mystery Book Club will be taking a break for the holidays and the month of December, but will be back in 2020 with Cleo Coyle’s “On What Grounds.” Here’s a synopsis: The first charming mystery in the New York Times bestselling Coffeehouse Mystery series — where caffeine and crime are always brewing... Clare Cosi used to manage New York City’s historic Village Blend coffeehouse, until she opted for quieter pastures and a more suburban life. But after ten years away she’s back in action and back to the grind, serving up steaming hot caffeine one cup at a time. With a sprawling rent-free apartment directly above the coffeehouse, her cat Java by her side, and plenty of redecorating ideas, Clare is thrilled to return to work — until she discovers the assistant manager dead in the back of the store, coffee grounds strewn everywhere. NYPD Detective Mike Quinn finds no sign of forced entry or foul play and deems the whole thing an accident. But despite the attractive investigator’s certainty, Clare isn’t convinced. Now, if she wants to get to the bottom of things she’ll have to do some sleuthing of her own — before anyone else ends up in hot water...
Join us for a stimulating discussion!
•
In January, we will be starting a middle school book club, Legend Quest, for those in grades 3-6. Instead of reading the book themselves, kids are invited to come to the library and listen in as Miss Kelly reads a couple chapters of a selected book — we’ve got some great titles picked out!. Kids will be able to discuss what was read while enjoying a yummy snack. This will be a great way to get middle school kids interested in books and promote a love of reading, so keep an eye on our column for more details in the near future!
•
Library Holiday Schedule Updates: The library will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 28 and 29. It will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 9 a.m.
•
“Love the trees until their leaves fall off, then encourage them to try again next year.”
— Chad Sugg