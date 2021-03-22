REDBANK TWP. – A 20-year-old Fairmount City man is facing charges after he was accused of assault on March 21 at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Fairmount City, Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Preston Alan Shumaker was charged with simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment.
During an argument at a home along Railroad Street, Shumaker allegedly pulled a utility knife on Joey B. Guntrum, ordering him not to take another step closer.
Shumaker’s mother, Shawna L. Walker, was reportedly present in the room when the confrontation between the two men occurred.
Police said the argument began after drug paraphernalia was discovered in a burn barrel on the property.
Walker and Guntrum eventually left the room and called for help.
Charges against Shumaker were filed March 21 by state police.