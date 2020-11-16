HAWTHORN – A 60-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 25 at approximately 5 p.m. along Maple Street in Hawthorn.
Ronald Edward Buzard was charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and criminal trespassing.
According to reports, Buzard visited a home belonging to an unidentified man so the man could purchase tire rims off of Buzard. Buzard threw the rims over the fence, almost striking the victim and his dog, and told the victim to sell the rims online and keep the money to make up for a debt owed from a prior deal.
The victim reportedly refused and told Buzard to leave. Buzard allegedly raised his voice, pointing his finger and telling the victim to take the rims. The victim refused again and threw the rims back outside the fence.
Buzard then reportedly told the victim he was lucky because he would have killed him if the rims would have hit his truck.
Police said Buzard’s visit to the victim was not the first incident of its kind. Previously, on Aug. 21, Buzard attempted to sell the victim a shotgun. The victim refused and told Buzard to leave.
Buzard allegedly threatened to shoot the victim stating, “I can kill you and your dogs right now because this gun is unregistered and no one would know.”
The victim chose not to press charges at that time.
Earlier in the year, on July 11, Buzard visited the victim’s house highly intoxicated and drinking an open bottle of vodka. It was alleged that he was also waving around a Savage Model 93 R17 rifle.
Although he didn’t point the gun at the victim, Buzard reportedly attempted to get the victim to buy the firearm. The victim refused and told Buzard to leave.
Buzard allegedly made threats toward the victim and left the gun hanging on the fence.
Police said multiple attempts to speak with Buzard have been unsuccessful.
Charges were filed Nov. 12.